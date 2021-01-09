Emeryville

Firefighters Battle House Fire in Emeryville Saturday Morning

By Bay City News

Fire Danger Generic

Crews are at the scene of a house fire Saturday morning in Emeryville and are working to make sure it doesn't spread to an adjacent home, officials said.

The fire was reported about 6:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of 47th Street. As of 7 a.m. the home was fully engulfed in flames, an Alameda County fire spokeswoman said.

Information about whether anyone was injured was not immediately available.

Oakland firefighters were providing mutual aid to the Alameda County Fire Department in fighting the blaze.

