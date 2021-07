Firefighters appear to have a two-alarm structure fire in San Lorenzo under control.

The blaze was reported at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday on the 16500 block of Worthley Drive, just west of Bockman Road.

No other information was immediately available.

Alert: A second alarm has been called on for a confirmed structure fire on the 16500 block of Worthley Drive in San Lorenzo. Heavy, black smoke reported. Please avoid the area. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/yzpI87Yrgc — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 28, 2021

#BREAKING @AlamedaCoFire fighting a 2-alarm structure fire on the 16500 block of Worthley Drive in San Lorenzo. Call dispatched at 12:55pm. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/zTiNP6muNl — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) July 28, 2021