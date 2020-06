Firefighters responded to a multiple structure fire Wednesday in Cherryland in Alameda County, the fire department said.

Cherryland is an unincorporated area in Hayward.

According to a tweet by the Alameda County Fire, the fire was reported at around 1:49 p.m. and multiple structures and vegetation are involved.

Working Fire at Medford court in Cherryland unincorporated ALCO. Multiple structures and vegetation involved. pic.twitter.com/O3EaRPFQoC — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) June 3, 2020

Firefighters were able to save a total of five structures.

Raw video: Firefighters save 5 structures in Cherryland. pic.twitter.com/wJ11V9GQkn — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) June 3, 2020

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.