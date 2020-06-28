Firefighters Burned, 8 Displaced in Bay Point Duplex Fire

Eight people were displaced from their homes Sunday afternoon, and a firefighter suffered second-degree burns to one hand, after a two-alarm fire destroyed a duplex just outside Pittsburg in unincorporated Bay Point, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

Firefighters were called at about 3:40 p.m. Sunday to 112 Loftus Road for a reported fence fire. Fire Capt. Tracie Dutter said that by the time firefighters arrived, the flames had spread from the fence to an adjacent duplex. A power pole also burned, Dutter said, causing a live power line to fall onto Loftus Road, blocking the street. The street is expected to be closed well into Sunday night, she said.

The firefighter was treated at a hospital late Sunday afternoon for second-degree burns and then released, Dutter said. No one else was injured, but six people in one of the units and two in the other lost their homes, she said.

The cause of the fire had not been determined by Sunday night, but Dutter said the fire doesn't appear suspicious.