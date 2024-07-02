Illegal fireworks possibly involved in two East Bay brush fires

A brush fire sparked in Concord early Tuesday morning and came very close to homes before crews contained it. It was the second fire in a span of about 6 hours in the East Bay that may have involved illegal fireworks, fire officials believe.

A brush fire in the hills above Berkeley late Monday that was contained to about 2 acres may have been caused by fireworks.

The fire in Concord started at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the Lime Ridge Open Space near Galloway Drive in Concord. Flames crested a hill and spread towards a neighborhood on the other side.

The blaze was contained to about 6 to 7 acres before reaching the homes in the area of Northridge Drive and Northridge Court.

One fire official at the scene told NBC Bay Area the cause of the blaze based on where it started likely was illegal fireworks. The Lime Ridge Open Space was closed to the public as a result due to the fire danger, officials said later.

Fire investigators also were looking into illegal fireworks as the cause of the Berkeley hills fire.

No injuries were reported in either blaze.