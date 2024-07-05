Fireworks light up Antioch's historic riverwalk

Hundreds gathered at Antioch's historic riverwalk to watch the Fourth of July firework show.

Colorful fireworks illuminated the water of the delta below as people lined up to watch.

Jelani Roberson of Antioch said it's an event she can't miss.

"I really appreciate it. I'll come out to every event every Fourth of July," Roberson said.

Those in attendance also were treated to live music, food trucks and a dunk tank fundraiser. The city canceled its parade due to the excessive heat warning.