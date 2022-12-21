Fog Advisory Issued for East Bay, Sacramento Valley

Drivers headed east out of the Bay Area are being advised to drive with caution as a dense fog warning was issued by the National Weather Service.

Visibility will be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less towards the eastern areas of Contra Costa and Alameda Counties, especially east of the Altamont Pass.

The advisory extends to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tips from the National Weather Service for driving in foggy conditions include using low-beam headlights instead of high-beams, leaving extra space between vehicles, and allowing extra time to get to your destination.

If fog becomes too thick to see, the Weather Service recommends "turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business and stop. If there is no parking lot or driveway to pull into, pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible. Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency brake, and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the tail lights are not illuminated so that other drivers don't mistakenly run into you."