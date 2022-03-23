Foot Traffic at Oakland International at Highest Level Since Pandemic Began

Foot traffic at Oakland International Airport in February reached its highest level since the pandemic began about two years ago.

Passenger traffic reached 79 percent of pre-pandemic levels last month, up from the previous high of 77 percent in November.

"Based on the statistics we have seen so far this year, the outlook for passenger traffic at OAK is steadily improving," said Bryant Francis, director of aviation at the Port of Oakland.

"With several exciting new airline route announcements, more passengers in the terminals, and travelers making plans for summer getaways, we aim to continue on the current trajectory throughout 2022," Francis said.

A total of 667,483 passengers traveled through the airport in February, or 79 percent of the number in February 2020. Of those, 335,145 departed the airport.

Year-over-year, foot traffic in February was up 118.5 percent. Over the last 12 months, about 8.5 million people have traveled through the airport, compared with about 4.1 million in the previous 12 months.