Ex-Alameda County sheriff's deputy gets 50 years to life imprisonment for killing couple

By Gabe Agcaoili | Bay City News

In this Feb. 2, 2009, file photo, a judge's gavel rests on top of a desk in the courtroom of the newly opened Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum in Miami, Florida.
A former Alameda County sheriff's deputy was sentenced to 50 years to life for murdering a couple in 2022, one of whom he had a relationship with, according to prosecutors.

Ex-corrections officer Devin Williams, who was convicted in October of killing 57-year-old Benison Tran and 42-year-old Maria Tran, will serve consecutively 25 years to life for each count of murder, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Williams left work and went to the Trans' home in Dublin. Using his issued service weapon, he shot the couple in the head and neck while members of the victims' family were present at the residence, according to prosecutors.

Police said they heard six gunshots during a 911 call at the time of the crime.

Based on evidence and testimony from Williams' father, Maria was involved in a romantic relationship with the ex-deputy while she was legally married to Benison. The Trans had a teenage son.

The execution-style killings, as authorities described it, sparked a local uproar.

"While this sentence does provide a measure of justice for the Tran family, it does little to ease the grief and lasting impact of this deadly act of domestic violence," said District Attorney Pamela Price.

Besides his prison sentence, Williams is ordered to pay fines and restitution, including $12,818 for burial expenses for the victims.

