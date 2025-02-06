Former Oakland mayor appears in court in federal fraud case

Former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao was back in federal court Thursday morning for a status hearing in the criminal fraud case against her and three other defendants.
The judge in Oakland heard from attorneys on both sides in terms of their preparation for a trial.
Last month, Thao pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, conspiracy, mail fraud and wire fraud.
Bob Redell has more in the video above.
