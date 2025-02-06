Sheng Thao

Former Oakland mayor appears in court in federal fraud case

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao was back in federal court Thursday morning for a status hearing in the criminal fraud case against her and three other defendants.

The judge in Oakland heard from attorneys on both sides in terms of their preparation for a trial.

Last month, Thao pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, conspiracy, mail fraud and wire fraud.

This article tagged under:

Sheng ThaoOakland
