Biden Nominates Former Richmond Police Chief to Lead US Customs and Border Protection

President Joe Biden has nominated former Richmond Police Chief Chris Magnus to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the largest federal law enforcement agency in the United States.

Magnus, who led Richmond's Police Department from 2006 until 2015, is considered a progressive leader who focuses on community building and insists on police accountability.

In Richmond he was known for reducing the number of shootings and killings and helping to rebuild community trust in law enforcement. Magnus currently serves as chief of police in Tucson, Arizona.

Before coming to Richmond, Magnus served as police chief in Fargo, North Dakota.

"In Tucson, Magnus implemented de-escalation training, sentinel event review processes, and programs to promote officer health and wellness," said a statement released Monday by the Biden administration. "Because of Tucson's proximity to the border, he has extensive experience in addressing immigration issues."

Magnus grew up in Lansing, Michigan, and is the son of a Norwegian immigrant. He has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a master's degree in labor relations from Michigan State University. He also attended the Harvard Kennedy School Senior Executives in State and Local Government program. He's been married to Terrance Chung, former chief of staff to Richmond Mayor Tom Butt, for 15 years.