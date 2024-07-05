Antioch

Antioch fire put out, per officials

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District vehicle.
NBC Bay Area

A fire in Antioch has been put out after evacuation orders were issued Thursday evening.

According to fire officials, the vegetation fire has forced the evacuation to be placed for those around Lotus Street.

Prior to the evacuation order, crews were request for structure protection.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

