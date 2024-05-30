Over 100,000 free meals to be dished up to children in Oakland this summer

Over 100,000 free meals will be served to children in Oakland this summer, according to city officials.

The city's Summer Food Service Program began on Tuesday, with more than 45 youth-serving sites, including faith-based and community organizations, providing free lunches and snacks.

"As the school year comes to an end, the City of Oakland reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that all children in our community have access to nutritious meals. During the school year, approximately 33,000 children rely on free or reduced-cost meals provided at school. To continue supporting our young residents, the City's Summer Food Service Program will bridge the meal gap throughout the summer months," the city's public information office said.

According to city officials, all children aged 18 and under are eligible to get free meals, as well as adults with disabilities enrolled in a school program.

A free meal site can be located through the CA Meals for Kids app for smartphones.

A complete list of Summer Food Service Program sites can be seen at oaklandca.gov.