Suspected East Bay freeway shooter arrested in Fairfield, CHP says

Detectives with the California Highway Patrol last month arrested a 47-year-old Fairfield man suspected in two East Bay freeway shootings and seized numerous guns at homes linked to the suspect, the CHP said Tuesday.

Damien Lamont Harris was arrested Aug. 29 in Fairfield after CHP detectives determined he was connected to two freeway shootings, one in Pleasanton and one in Hayward, minutes apart on the same day, the CHP said.

At about 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3, a shooting was reported on southbound Interstate 680 near Stoneridge Drive in Pleasanton, the CHP said. The victim was shot in the shoulder while driving in heavy traffic.

About 45 minutes later, a shooting was reported on the Industrial Parkway onramp to I-880 northbound in Hayward, the CHP said. The victim was uninjured.

After further investigation, CHP detectives were able to link the same vehicle to both shootings and to Harris as the primary suspect, the CHP said.

In a search of homes connected to Harris in Fairfield and Fremont, detectives found several guns, ammunition and suspected illegal drugs, the CHP said.

Harris was taken into custody at the Fairfield home on charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, the CHP said. He was booked into Solano County jail on those and other charges.