Shots Fired on I-580 in Oakland: CHP

The California Highway Patrol said someone shot at a vehicle on Interstate 580 in Oakland on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call at 3:38 p.m. to a report of a possible freeway shooting on westbound I-580, east of 14th Ave.

CHP officers located one victim who they say didn't sustain any injuries.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the CHP Oakland area office at (510) 457-2875.