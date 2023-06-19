CHP investigates freeway shooting in Oakland; No injuries reported

No one was injured in a freeway shooting in Oakland Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened at about 8:40 a.m. on the 66th Avenue off-ramp from southbound Interstate 880, the CHP said.

The victim wasn't hurt, but their vehicle was damaged in the shooting, according to the CHP.

The CHP didn't immediately have information about a suspect and suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CHP's Oakland area office at 510-457-2875 and ask for Officer Robles.