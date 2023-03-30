Oakland

1 Dead After Freeway Shooting, Crash in Oakland: CHP

Police responded to reports of a crash on I-580 and found a driver dead with gunshot wounds

By Stephen Ellison

One person is dead after a freeway shooting and crash late Wednesday night on Interstate 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-580 at Park Boulevard, the CHP said. The initial call came in as a traffic collision with unknown injuries.

When CHP and Oakland police officers arrived at the scene, they found the driver of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. It wasn't immediately clear if the victim died as a result of the gunshots or injuries suffered in the crash.

I-580 eastbound remained closed overnight Thursday from Grande Avenue to Park Boulevard during the investigation. All lanes reopened just before 5 a.m., the CHP said.

No further details were immediately available.

