1 Dead After Freeway Shooting on I-580 in Oakland: CHP

By Stephen Ellison

One person died overnight Thursday after a freeway shooting on Interstate 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting occurred around midnight on westbound I-580 near the Lakeshore Avenue off-ramp and Park Boulevard, the CHP said. After the shooting, the victim exited the freeway at Lakeshore and crashed into a pole.

Video from the crash scene shows the victim's vehicle, a pickup truck, riddled with bullet holes. It wasn't immediately clear if the victim died from gunshot wounds or as a result of the crash.

The victim's identity was not released, and it was unknown if they were male or female.

No suspects were in custody, and no other injuries were reported, the CHP said.

The Lakeshore Avenue off-ramp would remain closed during the investigation.

