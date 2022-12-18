Fremont Carjacking Leads to Police Pursuit Ending in Injury Crash

A Sunday evening carjacking led to a police pursuit that ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into another, ejecting a victim who suffered "significant injuries," Fremont police said.

Police arrested the three occupants of the stolen vehicle.

Fremont police said at approximately 5:08 p.m., three men accosted a female victim in a parking lot outside a store on Stevenson Blvd near Blacow Road, stealing her car and fleeing before police arrived.

Police said community cameras captured the vehicle a short time later in the northern part of town and tracked the vehicle until officers were able to locate it. Fremont police pursued the vehicle onto I-680 as it fled southbound into Santa Clara County.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The stolen vehicle collided with an uninvolved vehicle on the freeway in the area of I-680 and Landess Ave in Milpitas. A male occupant of the victim vehicle was ejected on impact and suffered significant injuries, requiring transport to a local trauma center.