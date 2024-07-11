Fremont gas station had thousands of dollars of fuel stolen

A Fremont gas station has fallen victim to a slew of crimes over the last few years. The most recent incident involved thieves stealing diesel fuel.

The Valero Gas Station along Mowry Avenue has had tens of thousands of dollars' worth of fuel stolen recently. It’s just the latest and one of the largest incidents that has occurred according to Shahin Olyaie, the gas station’s manager.

“I get woken up at least two or three times a night with some kind of alarm of what’s going on and I have to drive over here,” he said.

The incident caught on surveillance video showed individuals pulling up in a flatbed truck with a 55-gallon container to pump the fuel. According to Olyaie, they used a universal key to open the gas pumps.

“Us business owners are already struggling, fighting tooth and nail to stay competitive with everyone else,” Olyaie said.

The Fremont Police Department told NBC Bay Area the case is under investigation.

The incident comes a month after other suspects tried to break into the store after hours. This group has reportedly stolen ATMs from a nearby liquor store, according FPD.