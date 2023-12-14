Fremont

Fremont high school temporarily placed on lockdown

By Bay City News

American High School in Fremont.
NBC Bay Area

A high school in Fremont went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a student experienced a medical emergency, police said. 

The student received injuries at the American High School on Fremont Boulevard and is expected to survive, Fremont police said.

The school went on lockdown from 1:30 p.m. to 1:55 p.m., according to police. 

A spokesperson for Fremont Unified School District said they would not clarify what happened or comment on the reason for the lockdown.

The event is still being investigated and the public should expect a police presence in the area for several hours, Fremont police said at 2:40 p.m.

