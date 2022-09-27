Fremont Police Arrest Massage Therapist Suspected of Sexual Assault

The Fremont Police Department has arrested a massage therapist suspected of sexual assault stemming from two incidents between May and September 2022, the department announced on Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Abdul Basir Kadirzada, 71, a Fremont resident. Kadirzada was a contract employee for a doctor's office located on the 39000 block of Paseo Padre Parkway in Fremont.

The FPD arrested Kadirzada on Sept. 16, after a patient filed a complaint that Kadirzada touched her inappropriately during a treatment. While investigating the incident, an additional victim came forward and accused Kadirzada of inappropriately touching her during a treatment that occurred in May.

The case involving two victims was presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. According to the DA, Kadirzada has been charged with eight felony counts, including sexual battery false professional purpose, sexual penetration by foreign object, and sexual battery.

Kadirzada has since posted bail and is no longer in custody.

Kadirzada's next court date is Sept. 29 in Dublin.