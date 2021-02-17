Fremont Police Investigate Swastika Graffiti on Synagogue as Hate Crime

A swastika found painted on the door of a synagogue last week is being investigated as a hate crime, Fremont police said Tuesday.

Staff at Temple Beth Torah, in the 42000 block of Paseo Padre Parkway, reported the graffiti last Wednesday, showing officers a 4-foot swastika drawn on an exterior.

Officers documented the graffiti, searched the area for evidence and are seeking any surveillance video that might be available.

Police said the vandalism is the city first reported hate crime in 2021. The department documented five hate crime reports in 2020.

Police Chief Kimberly Petersen called the vandalism "unacceptable" and said the investigation has been made a high priority.

"Fremont is a city that celebrates diversity, and this is not reflective of our collective values," she said. "Hate and bias motivated crimes will not be tolerated in our community."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Michael Gebhardt at Mgebhardt@fremont.gov or call (510) 790-5954. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.