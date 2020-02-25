Fremont

Woman, Baby Injured in Fremont Home-Invasion Shooting

NBC Bay Area

Police are searching for suspects following a home-invasion shooting in Fremont's Niles District. A woman and her baby have been transported to a trauma center after suffering injuries during the shooting, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. on the 37500 block of Mission Boulevard. Police said they received a call from a person saying multiple suspects came to their home and fired shots. The suspects then fled, possibly in a vehicle, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Fremont Police Dispatch at 510-790-6800 extension 3.

This article tagged under:

Fremont
