Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies reunited Tito with his tearful owner Tuesday.

The French bulldog was stolen at gunpoint two weeks ago and surveillance video captured the moments before it happened.

Two women were walking the pup when thieves jumped out of a stolen SUV, pointed their guns, and demanded the women hand over the dog.

The robbers also stole one of the victims' purses, went to her home and stole her car.

It's unclear if any of the suspects have been arrested.