Parents, Community Members Volunteer as Teachers at Shuttered Oakland School

Classes are back in session at one Oakland shuttered elementary school Tuesday.

Frustrated parents have taken over Parker Elementary after the school district permanently closed it, and they have a plan to continue to teach their children.

"This is a vision that is coming true," said parent Azlinah Tambu.

As the school reopens - on parents' terms - classes look a lot different with approximately 20 students attending, and volunteers acting as teachers.

"This is a very unsafe part of this part of the city life," said Tambu, "life is very fast over here and when you find small pockets where community is close, this is how we shelter our kids."

For months, Tambu as been protesting the closure of Parker Elementary and other Oakland Unified School District schools alongside dozens of parents, students and teachers.

"We need this school because the other schools are further away and it's a more dangerous walk," said sixth grade student Samira Tambuparris.

Despite trespassing warnings, community members are occupying the school. They say the plan is to continue classes taught by parents, students and community members.

"We have STEM science class, we have history and ESL," said Tambu. "So full service summer school."

Parker Elementary is one of a dozen schools OUSD plans to close or merge over the next two years.

OUSD officials said its necessary to do address declining enrollment and budget barriers.

The school district issued a statement saying in part they "recognize that some individuals are upset at the closure of Parker. We would ask that they choose a different means of protest - one that doesn't disrupt the normal year end procedures of staff and the need to close out the year."

But parents say the closure plan disproportionally affects students of color, and is demanding the board reverse its decision. Many parents say they plan to continue to work and live in the school until changes are made.

"If they are not going to do right by our children, then we are going to step up and do it ourselves and they really can't stop us," Tambu said, "so they need to stop trying."