Full closure of westbound I-80 in East Bay over the holiday weekend

Westbound Interstate 80 will be fully closed for repaving work starting Thursday night and running through Tuesday morning, Caltrans officials said.

The closure will start at 9 p.m. Thursday between the westbound I-80-Interstate 780 interchange in Vallejo and Highway 4 in Hercules and is expected to conclude around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The closure includes all westbound lanes on the Carquinez Bridge. Eastbound lanes will remain open, Caltrans officials said.

This is part of a series of closures on I-80 for Caltrans to do repaving work.

Caltrans

Caltrans recommends drivers traveling west on I-80 exit onto eastbound I-780 in Vallejo and continue on eastbound I-780 to southbound Interstate 680. Travelers can use southbound I-680 to reach westbound Highway 4, westbound Highway 24 or westbound Interstate 580 to reach central and south Bay Area destinations.

Additionally, the transit agency will hold nightly lane closures at various times this weekend to do work on the I-80-Highway 29 Bridge Separation Project. Those closures will be on the westbound lanes of I-80 from Magazine Street in Vallejo to the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza.

Drivers traveling on westbound I-80 just east of the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza are advised to use caution as traffic will be reduced to one lane on the highway before the bridge.