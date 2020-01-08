Future of Naval Weapons Station in Concord Still Uncertain

The massive $5 billion development of the Concord Naval Weapons Station is once again on hold.

The station was used to store bombs for navy ships and the hope is to redevelop it into 13,000 housing units, shops, and office space.

In 2012, the city chose Lennar Concord to oversee construction. The city is requiring they use a certain amount of union labor but now, Lennar says that will be too expensive.

Negotiations between the two have reached an impasse, and Tuesday night, the city council voted saying they need to go back to the negotiating table.

“Trying to get everybody on the same page working together so we can get this built and have shovels in the ground in the next year or two not five to 10 years out,” said Concord Mayor Tim McGallian. “That's our push right now, there is that urgency because we know it's so important to our region."

There's no timetable on when the union and developer need to finish negotiations. The city's agreement with Lennar ends March 31 but could be extended.