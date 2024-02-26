Berkeley community gathered to discuss future of People's Park

Dozens gathered at UC Berkeley Monday night to discuss the future of People’s Park.

The event was held at Sheeler Hall on the UC Berkeley campus, bringing together community organizers, faculty members, and student organizers against housing being built at the site.

Last month, the university decided to close off the historic park with shipping containers, saying it’s being done to minimize disruption in the area.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This while the university awaits a court ruling to officially allow construction of housing on the site -- a move those in attendance Monday are against.

“It’s going to become even more dense ... We need open space for reasons of public health, for public safety,” said Harvey Smith, president of the People’s Park Historic District Advocacy Group.

However, the university says it will preserve 60% of the site as public, revitalized open green space.

The proposed housing plans include 1,100 beds of new student housing, as well as housing for low-income communities.