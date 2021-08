A gas leak has been reported at 1:04 p.m. in the 700 Block of Filbert Street in Oakland.

The Oakland Police Department asks all residents in the immediate area of 7th and Filbert Streets to evacuate the area with their pets.

The Red Cross will assist with evacuation resources and their location is to be determined.

