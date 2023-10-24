San Ramon

Gas leak prompts shelter in place in San Ramon neighborhood

By Bay City News

Crow Canyon Road in San Ramon was closed and area residents were advised to shelter in place Tuesday morning because of a gas leak, according to police.

San Ramon police issued an alert shortly before 9:30 a.m. about the gas leak, which has closed Crow Canyon Road between St. George Road and Alcosta Boulevard.

People in the immediate area of the leak are being told to shelter in place, but no evacuations are needed in the surrounding area, police said.

