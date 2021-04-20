San Leandro

Gas Station Clerk Allegedly Shoots Man for Parking Too Long at Station

By Bay City News

Getty Images

A gas station clerk suspected of shooting a San Leandro man multiple times last week told authorities he was upset that the victim had parked at the station's lot for a lengthy time, police said Tuesday.

The victim, currently listed in critical condition, called police to report the shooting about 5:20 a.m. April 16 as he was driving away with gunshot wounds from the Shell station at 2175 Marina Blvd., police Lt. Ali Khan said.

He made it about 2 miles away to the 500 block of West Juana Avenue, where he was found by police taken to a trauma hospital.

The clerk, 31-year-old Sergio Williams, was arrested in Fremont within hours of the shooting on suspicion of attempted homicide, police said.

