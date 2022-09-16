Ghost Ship Defendant Accused of Parole Violation After Weapons Found

The master tenant sentenced in a deadly Oakland warehouse fire returned to court Friday after prosecutors said a recent search of his home revealed violated conditions of his probation by possessing weapons.

Derick Almena is supervised by the Alameda County Probation Department stemming from his conviction for involuntary manslaughter after the inferno at the Oakland warehouse, an unpermitted artists collective called the Ghost Ship that held events in a building officials said was a fire trap.

Prosecutors on Friday asked for Almena to be sent back to jail, where he served part of his sentence following his no contest plea. The judge allowed Almena to be released and ordered a follow-up hearing on October 14.