oakland warehouse fire

Ghost Ship Defendant Accused of Parole Violation After Weapons Found

NBC Universal, Inc.

The master tenant sentenced in a deadly Oakland warehouse fire returned to court Friday after prosecutors said a recent search of his home revealed violated conditions of his probation by possessing weapons.

Derick Almena is supervised by the Alameda County Probation Department stemming from his conviction for involuntary manslaughter after the inferno at the Oakland warehouse, an unpermitted artists collective called the Ghost Ship that held events in a building officials said was a fire trap.

Prosecutors on Friday asked for Almena to be sent back to jail, where he served part of his sentence following his no contest plea. The judge allowed Almena to be released and ordered a follow-up hearing on October 14.

oakland warehouse fire Sep 15

Ghost Ship Defendant Could Face Jail After Weapons Found

oakland warehouse fire Mar 8, 2021

Defendant in Deadly Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire to Serve Sentence at Home

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

oakland warehouse fireDerick Almenaghost ship warehouse fire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us