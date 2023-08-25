2-year-old hit and killed in Fremont parking lot

A toddler was struck and killed by a vehicle in a Fremont parking lot Thursday evening, police said.

The 2-year-old child was hit by a car around 6 p.m. in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Mowry Avenue, Fremont police announced Friday. The child was taken to a hospital but died there.

The driver who struck the toddler remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who are looking for video surveillance footage in the area that might have recorded the collision, according to police.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the collision, the seventh on Fremont streets this year to end in a death, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"This tragedy deeply saddens Fremont Police Department, and we sympathize with the juvenile's family. As a community, we mourn this tragic loss of life," police said in a statement.

The child's identity was not yet released.