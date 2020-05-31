Oakley

Girl Injured in Bicycle Accident Flown to UC Davis Medical Center

Generic Hospital Chopper
Getty Images

A 9-year-old girl was taken by helicopter to a trauma center Saturday evening after being injured in a bicycle accident in Oakley, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 163 Meadow Brook Court about 8:30 p.m. and tended to the girl before she was taken to a helicopter landing location at Creekside Park and flown to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacrament.

The extent of the girl's injuries were not immediately available.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oakley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us