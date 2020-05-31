Girl Injured in Bicycle Accident Flown to UC Davis Medical Center

A 9-year-old girl was taken by helicopter to a trauma center Saturday evening after being injured in a bicycle accident in Oakley, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 163 Meadow Brook Court about 8:30 p.m. and tended to the girl before she was taken to a helicopter landing location at Creekside Park and flown to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacrament.

The extent of the girl's injuries were not immediately available.