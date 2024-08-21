Oakland

Family mourns 17-year-old girl struck, killed in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Family members are mourning the loss of a 17-year-old girl who was struck and killed while crossing a street in Oakland Monday evening.

The collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. on International Boulevard near 72nd Avenue.

The teen and her mother were walking across International Boulevard in a crosswalk when the driver crashed into them.

The girl died at the scene. Paramedics rushed the mother to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Leonel Carrillo, the girl's father, said she recently moved to Oakland from Guatemala and had big dreams for the future.

"Every time I would ask her what her dream was, she would tell me she wanted to be a police officer," Carrillo said, via a translation.

Police said the driver took off and was involved in a second crash about a mile away. They were arrested.

