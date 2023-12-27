Golden Gate Fields starts final season

Golden Gate Fields began its final season Tuesday.

The owners of the East Bay track announced the closure this past summer to get more horses racing at Santa Anita Park in Southern California.

Golden Gate Fields was originally going to shut down earlier this month, but the owners decided to keep it open through June.

That move comes with cuts to winning purses.

The track will also run just two stakes races this season.