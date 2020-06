A fire that has burned about 75 acres southwest of Concord is moving to the east, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The blaze is near East Olivera and Willow Pass Roads near the former Concord Naval Weapons Station, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

Officials ask people not to call 911 to report smoke from the Willow Fire, only to report visible flames or threatened structures. They are making progress and working toward containment.