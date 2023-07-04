Firefighters battle grass fire in Walnut Creek

Forward progress on a 3-acre fire in Walnut Creek stopped at around 10:17 p.m. Tuesday, Contra Costa Fire said.

Fire crews first arrived at the blaze in the area of 1900 Whitecliff Way around 9:50 p.m., Con Fire spokesperson Steve Hill said.

Hill said that some residents in the area had been evacuating on their own, but that there is no need for evacuations now. No structures were harmed or are threatened.

Cal Fire was called in to assist, Hill said.

Investigators will be determining the cause of the fire, which is not yet known.