Grief and Outrage in Oakland After Atlanta Shooting

Following the shooting in Atlanta where multiple people - including six Asian women - were shot and killed, police increased their presence in Oakland's Chinatown Wednesday.

Grief and outrage were evident in town, and so were young Asian Americans doing their part to keep Chinatown safe.

Among them Jimmy Bounphengsy from Asians with Attitude, a citizen group aiming to unite all Asians and allies.

He said his presence is now needed in Atlanta, where police say a white gunman killed eight people at three spas. Among the dead – six Asian women.

Bounphengsy and his group escort vulnerable seniors and keep a watchful eye out for Chinatown businesses.

"I really want to go out there, show support," he said. "I’m going to book my flight tonight."

While authorities have not labeled the shooting as a hate crime, many people have been shaken by what happened.

Jennifer Li of Oakland says the massacre in Atlanta is striking an emotional chord in many Asian-American women.

"Just being an Asian woman, we’ve all had those experiences," Li said. "I feel like I’m just pressing down so many emotions. I know it’s going to come out one way or another."

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted in reaction to the shooting and said "the rise of anti-Asian violence all must end."

The trauma in Atlanta this morning is felt deeply in Oakland. Gun violence, violence against women, and the rise of anti-Asian violence all must end. We send love + healing to the families of the victims and all those who grieve this national tragedy. — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) March 17, 2021

Officer Mae Phu, the Chinatown liaison for Oakland Police, says there will be an added police presence around Chinatown to bring worried families some relief.

"I hope that its just an isolated incident that is in a different state right now but we’re just taking precautions in Oakland to ensure that doesn’t happen to any of our citizens here," she said.