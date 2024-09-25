Hayward brothers charged with murder, attempted burglary of San Leandro man

Two brothers have been officially charged with murder for the shooting death of a man in San Leandro last May, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Erick and Mauricio Moreno, ages 18 and 28, are each charged with one count of murder for the death of Anderson Choy and a second count of attempted second-degree robbery.

On the evening of May 5, Choy was confronted by two suspects as he was pulling his car into the driveway on Benedict Drive. One of the suspects was armed with an AR-15 style rifle, and he fired a shot into the vehicle, striking Choy in the neck and killing him, according to police.

Investigators used surveillance footage and other evidence to identify the suspects as the Moreno brothers, both Hayward residents.

A third suspect was initially arrested for being an accessory to the homicide but was released later the same day.

Erick and Mauricio Moreno are scheduled to appear for a plea hearing on Oct. 9 in the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin, prosecutors said.