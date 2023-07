Hayward's city website down after cyberattack

Hayward's city website was down on Monday after being targeted over the weekend by a cyberattack, city officials said.

Thus far there's no sign that personal data of employees or the public was breached in the attack, which was discovered Sunday morning, according to a statement from the city.

Although the city's website remains down, Hayward's 911, emergency dispatching, police, firefighter and emergency-medical services are still working.

Until the website is back online, the public can conduct business with the city by telephone, mail or in person.

"The city of Hayward detected a cyber-security incident and intrusion into its computer networks early Sunday morning, and as a precaution has turned off access to its public website and associated online municipal portals," the city said in a release on Monday.

On Monday, IT professionals were investigating the breach, the city said.

"If any data breach involving personal data is discovered, we will be in contact with the affected individual or individuals directly," according to the a statement by the city.

City offices are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The main Hayward City Hall phone number is (510) 583-4000.

The Hayward Public Library's hours are Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access to computers for public use will be unavailable until further notice.