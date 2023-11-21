2 arrested in deadly Hayward love triangle stabbing

A Hayward woman and a man she has been in a relationship with have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of the woman's husband, police announced Tuesday.

Parwiz Assar, 51, was found stabbed to death on the night of Oct. 8 in the area of Lance Way and Tucker Street in Hayward, according to police.

Police said they believe Assar's wife, 35-year-old Razma Mohammad-Ibrahim, and 21-year-old Samim Azizi from Washington state planned to kill Assar so Mohammad-Ibrahim could end her roughly 12-year marriage and be with Azizi, take full custody of her children, and have all of the family assets.

Mohammad-Ibrahim and Assar had been dealing with marital problems, police said.

Mohammad-Ibrahim and Azizi met at the end of 2022 and became involved in an intimate relationship, according to police.

On the night of Oct. 8, police responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and found an unresponsive Assar outside suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the deadly stabbing and an investigation, Mohammad-Ibrahim was taken into custody on Nov. 15 in Hayward, according to police. She is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail.

Azizi was taken into custody on Oct. 31 in Seattle, police said. He is being held without bail in Washington and is awaiting extradition to California.

Mohammad-Ibrahim and Assar's children are now with family members, police said.