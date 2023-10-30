Hayward police investigate deadly shooting

Police are investigating after a 55-year-old man was fatally shot over the weekend in Hayward.

The shooting was reported about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Berry Avenue in the city's Jackson Triangle neighborhood.

Officers found the man with gunshot wounds and medical personnel responded, but the man died at the scene, police said in a news release. The victim's name has not been released.

No arrests have been made in the case, police said.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Detective Green at (510) 293-7176.

The death is the Hayward's ninth homicide this year.