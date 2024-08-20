Hayward earthquakes: Series of temblors rattle the East Bay

What to Know A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was reported by the USGS at 1:59 p.m. in the Hayward area

A pair of small quakes (M3.3 and M3.2) struck the same area just before noon

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Hayward area at 5:03 a.m.

Several earthquakes struck in the Hayward area Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The most recent quake was a 3.6 magnitude that happened at 1:59 p.m., the USGS said. The temblor was felt across the East Bay and along the Peninsula.

The afternoon shaking followed a pair of temblors – magnitudes 3.3 and 3.2 – that struck the same area just before noon.

Earlier in the morning at 5:03 a.m., a 2.7 magnitude quake rattled the same area.

All of the quakes were centered about 2 miles southeast of Hayward and roughly 3.5 miles south-southeast of Castro Valley, according to the USGS.

Meanwhile, the East Bay experienced another earthquake at 4:45 p.m. when a preliminary 2.5 magnitude temblor struck near Pleasant Hill in Contra Costa County.

