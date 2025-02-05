Hayward police investigate fatal hit and run; suspect at large

Police in Hayward are searching for the driver of an SUV that fatally struck a pedestrian Tuesday morning and then fled the scene.

Just before 7 a.m., officers were called to the area of Hesperian Boulevard and Sueirro Street on a report of a hit-and-run collision between a pedestrian and an SUV.

Officers discovered a 51-year-old man from Hayward lying in the center median. Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but the man was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV fled prior to any police arriving.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a white, medium sized SUV, last seen going southbound on Hesperian Boulevard from Sueirro Street.

Anyone who may have information regarding this collision or who may be able to assist in this case should please contact Hayward Police at (510) 293-7066.

This is Hayward's first fatal collision of 2025, according to police.