Hayward

Hayward police investigate fatal hit and run; suspect at large

By Katy St. Clair | Bay City News

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

Police in Hayward are searching for the driver of an SUV that fatally struck a pedestrian Tuesday morning and then fled the scene.

Just before 7 a.m., officers were called to the area of Hesperian Boulevard and Sueirro Street on a report of a hit-and-run collision between a pedestrian and an SUV.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Officers discovered a 51-year-old man from Hayward lying in the center median. Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but the man was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV fled prior to any police arriving.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a white, medium sized SUV, last seen going southbound on Hesperian Boulevard from Sueirro Street.

Anyone who may have information regarding this collision or who may be able to assist in this case should please contact Hayward Police at (510) 293-7066.

This is Hayward's first fatal collision of 2025, according to police.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Hayward
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us