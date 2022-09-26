Hayward Resident Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Father, Son

A 22-year-old Hayward resident was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of killing two people earlier in the day, police said Monday.

Oscar Arevalo-Baquiax was arrested at 9:51 p.m. on suspicion of killing a father and a son at a home near the 100 block of Lund Avenue.

Police said they received a 911 call at 4:25 a.m. about an altercation inside the home. Officers went there and located the 49-year-old father Rigoberto Lopez and 22-year-old son Rigoberto Hernandez, both with stab wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the home, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are withholding the victims' names. The deaths represent the seventh and eighth slayings this year in Hayward, police said.

Arevalo-Baquiax is being held at the Hayward jail, according to police.

Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call Detective Humpert at (510) 293-7176.