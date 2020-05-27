Hayward Man Hospitalized After Being Shot by Police

A man in his 60s is in the hospital Wednesday after a Hayward police officer shot him, police said.

Officers responded at 12:44 p.m. after someone called to tell them there was a suspicious person near Bahama and Sleepy Hollow avenues. Callers said a motorcyclist was chasing a person and banging on doors in the area.

Officers located the man. One officer shot the man after he approached officers with a weapon, according to police.

The shooting is the second officer-involved shooting in Hayward in as many weeks. Last week, a man in his 20s died in a shooting.

Hayward police have not released the names of either man they shot.