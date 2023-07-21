Hayward road rage incident ends with shooting, car crashing into restaurant

Hayward police on Friday were investigating a road rage incident that ended with shots being fired and a car crashing into a pizza restaurant, police said.

The road rage incident involved a car and truck travelling southbound on Foothill Boulevard, police said.

At some point along the 22000 block of Foothill Boulevard, people in the car started shooting at the driver in the truck, according to police.

The driver of the truck made a defensive maneuver, causing the car to crash into a Round Table Pizza, police said.

The people in the car took off on foot and weren't immediately located, police said. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with police officers, police said. He was not injured.