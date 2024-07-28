1 person dead in Hayward shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Hayward on Sunday.
The incident took place in the 900 block of Tennyson Road, according to the Hayward Police Department. Officials said there is a second victim and they are "expected to survive."
No other details were released.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
